Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West Sells 35,484 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56.

On Tuesday, November 30th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $40,009.92.

PSNL opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $455.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Personalis by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Personalis by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Personalis by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

