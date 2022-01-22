Peter T. Sadowski Sells 14,650 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

