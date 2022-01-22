Phantasma Energy Trading Down 44.7% This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $6.76 million and $116,976.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.64 or 0.06844518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.77 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 71,513,252 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars.

