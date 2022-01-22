PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Down 3.5%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.20. 302,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,330% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06.

About PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

