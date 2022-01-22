Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

