Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 153,864 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

