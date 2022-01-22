Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

