Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Update

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $10,045,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

