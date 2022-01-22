Piper Sandler Downgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Neutral

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $235.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $199.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,988 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 18,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

