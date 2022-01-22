Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

BPIRY opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

