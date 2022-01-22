Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.22

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 4683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.55.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,405,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 157,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
