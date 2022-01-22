Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Pixelworks’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

PXLW stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter worth $7,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth $4,569,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 797,604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 14,470.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 728,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter worth $2,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

