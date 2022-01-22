Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAGP. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

PAGP opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 2.07.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plains GP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 348,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Plains GP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Plains GP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,948,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

