PlayAGS Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for PlayAGS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

