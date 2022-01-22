PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.09

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.09 and traded as high as $36.93. PLDT shares last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 29,370 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.21.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $964.66 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 26.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 45.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PLDT by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in PLDT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

