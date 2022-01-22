PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX opened at $279.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.98. argenx SE has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

