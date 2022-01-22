PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after buying an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after buying an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,909,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,763,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.08 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

