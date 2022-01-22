PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $133,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trupanion by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trupanion by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,115 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

