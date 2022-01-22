PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

