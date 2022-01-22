PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA boosted its position in Voya Financial by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Voya Financial by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,923,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Voya Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 29,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

