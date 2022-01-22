Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Polis has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $65,872.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars.

