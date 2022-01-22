Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Update

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Population Health Investment by 26.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Population Health Investment has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

