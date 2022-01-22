Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Post were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Post by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE POST opened at $112.80 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.79 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.