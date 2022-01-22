Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.38.

TSE POW opened at C$41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.85. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.30 and a 12 month high of C$44.53. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$18.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

