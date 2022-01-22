Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

DTIL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

