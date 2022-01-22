Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of Primo Water worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 753,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 33.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 138.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Primo Water by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 131,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.77 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

