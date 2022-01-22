Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Innospec worth $14,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 24.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 392.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 89.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.