Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.23 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Sanderson Farms worth $14,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

SAFM stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.27 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.