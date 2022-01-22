Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.83 Million Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Meta Financial Group worth $14,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CASH opened at $57.39 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

