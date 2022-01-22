Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Lindsay worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNN opened at $130.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.08. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $130.27 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

