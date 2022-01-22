Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 132,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $762.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.95.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

