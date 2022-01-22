Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $141,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

