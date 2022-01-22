Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 4,694 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Silver Trust worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,792 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,787,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,713,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,060,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.