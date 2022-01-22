Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $902,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 44,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $$20.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.