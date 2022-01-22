Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 17,654 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,453,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626,271. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $136.63 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

