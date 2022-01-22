Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 95.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,237,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,705,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,587,908. The company has a market capitalization of $428.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.