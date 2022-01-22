Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 14,940 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,594. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

