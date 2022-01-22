Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $131.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Shares of PRU opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.76. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

