PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 146 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.