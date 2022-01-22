PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 585 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,742,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

