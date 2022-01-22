PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBR. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($22.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

