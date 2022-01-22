PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after buying an additional 217,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG opened at $33.12 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.