PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Novartis by 913.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,437,000 after acquiring an additional 190,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

