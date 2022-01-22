PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

