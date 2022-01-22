PSI Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $603,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR opened at $188.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

