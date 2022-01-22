PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PIFMY stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

