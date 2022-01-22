PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PIFMY stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
