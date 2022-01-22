Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.64 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $237.19 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.14 and a 200-day moving average of $243.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

