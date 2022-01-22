Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.94 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,940 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 87.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,593,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.