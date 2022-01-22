Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.52 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

