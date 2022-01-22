Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Simmons First National worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 12.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $29.13 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

